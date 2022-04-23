Changes in children's behaviour can predict midlife health pattern

Some paths between childhood socio-emotional behaviour and midlife health behaviours went through education. Social activity in girls and well-controlled behaviour in both girls and boys predicted better school success in adolescence and higher education in adulthood. High educational achievement was linked, in turn, to less smoking and alcohol use.

"The results are in line with previous results based on this same longitudinal data and other studies," says Kekalainen.

"In particular, well-controlled behaviour has been found to contribute to school success and education. These may provide information and skills that help to make healthy choices. The results of this paper suggest that differences in individuals' behaviour already visible in childhood are reflected in adulthood both directly and through various mediating mechanisms."