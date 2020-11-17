Coconut oil: The super ingredient for your hair

Why bother with the tiresome and expensive hunt for exotic oils, when theres a super oil, literally growing in our own backyard. Its abundantly available, its benefits are versatile, its superior among its peers’ its coconut oil. The old charm of this oil has sustained its influence for centuries, and remains a staple in most homes. Heres why.

Repairs Damage:

The woes of pollution, styling, and busy lifestyles are bound to take a toll on your mane. Luckily, the solution is well at hand. Hair damage can be a thing of the past with coconut oil to the rescue. Use it as a shield or a pacifier, the choice is yours. For the former, a small coin-size amount, spread across your hair, works to form a layer that protects from the heat of styling gadgets and the sun. As a repair mechanism, this same oil goes deeper than any other oil into the hair and scalp to repair and truly exhibit the concept of ‘beauty from within’.