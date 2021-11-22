Cultural groups can be revealed by people's laughter: Study

According to researchers from the University of Amsterdam with international colleagues, it has been observed that people can infer someone's cultural group from their laughter.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Philosophical Transactions B'. The study included Dutch and Japanese producers of laughter and listeners. Listeners could detect whether a laughing person is from their own or another cultural group by only hearing a brief laughter segment. Spontaneous laughter was rated as most positive by both groups.