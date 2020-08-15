Curtain rises on first-ever virtual exhibition on Bangabandhu

“The term ‘Brave Heart’ redirects to the meaning of ‘Lion Heart’ - and our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was that iconic lion for our country and the nation. Just within three years from conquering the independence, he successfully established Bangladesh as an example and earned respect from the entire world,” Enayetullah Khan said in his opening remarks.

The event then observed a ten-second silence, in remembrance of the martyrs of 15 August, 1975, including Father of the Nation, his family members and DG of DGFI colonel (then) Jamil Uddin Ahmad, who was later posthumously promoted to brigadier general.

Liberation War Museum trustee Mofidul Hoque then expressed his thoughts and griefs on Bangabandhu and the martyrs, saying that the nation and the people must need to learn about the eventful life and works of the Father of the Nation.

“The assassination on August 15 is undoubtedly one of the brutal and worst mercenaries in the history of mankind. The traitors didn’t give him much time after the independence of Bangladesh. However, he brilliantly managed to uphold the country’s pride to an untouchable height,” Mofidul Hoque reflected on Bangabandhu.

Praising the exhibition, he added, “The mercenaries killed our Father of the Nation’s body, but he’ll always be living through our spirits, especially arrangements like these. This first-ever interactive virtual exhibition also reminds us that we can be united through admiring arts, even at this unprecedented time of a global pandemic.”

Haider A Khan said that he is proud to be part of this inauguration of this exhibition, which he calls ‘a virtual galaxy’ where one can truly feel the Father of the Nation in this first-ever virtual gallery.

A distinguished researcher of Bangabandhu’s life and works, Haider said, “Bangabandhu’s mantra was ‘I’m a man of yours’ - which he had truly meant in his entire life.”

“A leader is the one who knows the way, shows the way, goes the way - and Bangabandhu is an embodiment of this motto. He established himself as the ideal leader of Bangladesh long before the independence, and he was very ‘detail-oriented’. His three remarkable speeches - the 1970 election manifesto speech, the historic 7th March speech and his United Nations assembly speech - should be studied by everyone to know how iconic a leader he had been in his lifetime.”