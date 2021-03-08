Customised diets may optimise mental health: Study

A study led by researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York claimed that while a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customised diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health.

"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache, an assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University and co-author of a new paper in Nutrients. "We need to consider a spectrum of dietary and lifestyle changes based on different age groups and gender," she said. "There is not one healthy diet that will work for everyone. There is not one fix."

Begdache, who is also a registered dietitian, believes that mental health therapies need to consider the differences in the degree of brain maturity between young (18-29 years old) and mature (30 years or older) adults, as well as the brain morphology among men and women.

She and her research team conducted an online survey to examine food intake, dietary practices, exercise and other lifestyle factors in these four subpopulations. Over a five-year period (2014-19), more than 2,600 participants completed the questionnaire after responding to social media posts advertising the survey.

The team collected data at different time points and seasons and found important dietary and lifestyle contributors to mental distress -- defined as anxiety and depression -- in each of the groups.