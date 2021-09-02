Does using oil on your hair cause it fall?

Oiling your hair dates back centuries; hair needs some amount of natural oil to maintain its colour, shine and lustre and to help protect it from the harmful sun.

"When you oil your hair, it helps to improve circulation in the scalp and stimulates the hair follicle. While there is no direct relation to oiling and hair growth, proper oiling can protect your hair and prevent it from getting dry," said Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, at the Esthetic Clinics.