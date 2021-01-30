Effective hacks to healthy breathing

For most people, winter is usually their favourite time of the year. Along with enjoying the chill in the air, one needs to also be careful about the quality of air you're breathing, since the AQI levels rise during this time. Impurities in the air enter the respiratory system by inhalation, causing disastrous effects in people from all age groups.

Hygiene and personal wellness has become an important part of everyone's lifestyle in the current situation. Washing hands every time we return home is now an essential.

Our nasal passages are the entry points to various air impurities; hence it is imperative to take care of your nose. Air impurities such as allergens, pollutants, bacteria or viruses may enter the nose and get trapped, leading to complications.