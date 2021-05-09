Eid celebrations at Doreen Hotels & Resorts

Eid is just around the corner! And during this time, it’s great to have the perfect vacation with your family and loved ones.

Away from the hustle and bustle, you can celebrate Eid with stunning views and lip-smacking delicacies. Whether it is for a staycation or just a day out with your family, Doreen Hotels and Resorts offers the best deals during this festive time.

Celebrate Eid with your loved ones at The Beast-26th Floor. It provides an incredible setting overlooking a gorgeous view of the Dhaka skyline. With delightful choices of meals, your day will be a memorable one. With its panoramic view of the Dhaka skyline, this restaurant is ideal for celebrating Eid with your family and close friends. The extensive menu offers a wide range of starters and incredible main course dishes like Bangkok Platter, The Ocean Platter, Chef Kaique Signature Platter, and Arabian Mix Grill.