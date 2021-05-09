Eid celebrations at Doreen Hotels & Resorts

Eid is just around the corner! And during this time, it’s great to have the perfect vacation with your family and loved ones.
Away from the hustle and bustle, you can celebrate Eid with stunning views and lip-smacking delicacies. Whether it is for a staycation or just a day out with your family, Doreen Hotels and Resorts offers the best deals during this festive time.
Celebrate Eid with your loved ones at The Beast-26th Floor. It provides an incredible setting overlooking a gorgeous view of the Dhaka skyline. With delightful choices of meals, your day will be a memorable one. With its panoramic view of the Dhaka skyline, this restaurant is ideal for celebrating Eid with your family and close friends. The extensive menu offers a wide range of starters and incredible main course dishes like Bangkok Platter, The Ocean Platter, Chef Kaique Signature Platter, and Arabian Mix Grill.
The cosy setting at Oasis Lounge located at the second floor inside Doreen Hotel is another perfect place for friends and small families to spend a relaxing vacation this Eid. With a variety of authentic Mexican and Continental snacks prepared by the finest chefs, this restaurant will turn your dining experience into a unique one.
A special Buy 1 Get 1 Pizza offer will also be available at The Deli, their lobby level café. Diners are also promised chicken platter, sushi platter and so on with many more delicacies.
So, mark the end of Ramadan, and celebrate Eid al-Fitr to the fullest. The services are available from 13-16 May 2021, 10:00AM– 10:00PM at the mentioned outlets. All social distancing measures and COVID-19 safety precautions are maintained, hence prior reservation is mandatory as the seats are very limited. For reservations, guests can call here +8801966662152.