Ekhushey Book Fair to remain open from 3pm to 6.30pm everyday

The schedule of Ekushey Book Fair has been changed due to the recent surge in coronavirus infection. From now on, the fair will remain open to all for three and a half hours a day.

Bangla Academy announced this on Wednesday and said the changed schedule will be in effect from Wednesday.

A press release signed by Aparesh Kumar Banerjee, director of the public relations department of Bangla Academy, said, “Considering the recent spike in the coronavirus infection rate, the schedule of Ekushey Book Fair has been changed from 31 March, 2021. From now on, the fair will start at 3pm every day and close by 6.30pm.”

The regular schedule of Ekushey Book Fair was 3pm-9pm. On holidays and weekends, the book fair started from 11am.