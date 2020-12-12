Ekushey Book Fair 2021 may be organised virtually

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The next Amar Ekushey Book Fair will be organised virtually to prevent the transmission of coronavirus as the country prepares to tackle a possible second wave of COVID-19, reports UNB.

Book fair committee's member secretary Jalal Ahmed said the traditional fair, organised every year by the Bangla Academy in February, would not take place next year.

Many events have been called off or held virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic which struck the country in March this year.

The government has been repeatedly urging the people to follow health guidelines and avoid mass gatherings.

With few vaccines currently available and uncertainty about when Bangladesh will be able to procure one, the government has ratcheted up awareness campaigns and taking steps such as 'no mask, no service' to encourage the people stick to health guidelines.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March.

The country has so far recorded 487,849 cases with 6,986 fatalities with a mortality rate of 1.43 per cent.

