Ekushey Book Fair 2021 may be organised virtually

The next Amar Ekushey Book Fair will be organised virtually to prevent the transmission of coronavirus as the country prepares to tackle a possible second wave of COVID-19, reports UNB.

Book fair committee's member secretary Jalal Ahmed said the traditional fair, organised every year by the Bangla Academy in February, would not take place next year.

Many events have been called off or held virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic which struck the country in March this year.

The government has been repeatedly urging the people to follow health guidelines and avoid mass gatherings.