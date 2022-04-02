Exercise may reduce depression, boost effects of therapy: Study

Exercising for half an hour may reduce symptoms of depression for at least 75 minutes post-workout and amplify the benefits of therapy, according to a new study led by researchers at the Iowa State University.

The findings of the research were published in the journal, 'Frontiers In Psychiatry'. "A lot of previous research on the effects of exercise on mental health, in general, have used very broad measures of wellbeing. What we were interested in, specifically, is: how does acute exercise -- that is, one session of exercise in a day -- influence the primary symptoms of depression," said Jacob Meyer, a professor of kinesiology at ISU and the lead author of both publications.

For the first study, the researchers recruited 30 adults who were experiencing major depressive episodes. The participants filled out electronic surveys immediately before, half-way-through and after a 30-minute session of either moderate-intensity cycling or sitting, and then 25-, 50- and 75-minutes post-workout.