Expert advice before moving or de-cluttering your space

The interiors of a home are designed keeping in mind the kind of vibe the residents like to have indoors. You must therefore know what it is that offers you the best state of mind when amid your four walls -- be it while working or casually lounging.

Simplicity usually triggers a feeling of calm and a sense of serenity. Having nothing more than you want and having nothing less than you need come together to create a beautiful simplistic home. A befitting example of this is the Japandi style (aka Japanese and Scandi) which focuses on bright spaces with clean lines and light colours. Decor entails creative designs that fulfil the object's minimum purpose with maximum simplicity and nothing else.

On the flip side is another philosophy which promotes a bubbly and energetic feeling inside your home by adding as many objects to your decor as you like. This doesn't mean you overdo your artefact shopping and clutter your available space, but use small objects to create a feeling of grandeur. This school of thought incorporates modern designs into the essence of living with a touch of flamboyance.