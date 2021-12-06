Extroverts may have better financial outcomes: Study

According to new research by the University of Georgia, your personality might have a big impact on financial decision making and risk-taking.

The findings of the research have been published in the 'Personality and Individual Differences Journal'. In the new study, psychology student Jim Exley investigated the "Big Five" personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism (OCEAN). He and a team of researchers identified three distinct combinations of traits with financial outcomes, specifying resilient, over controlled and under controlled personality profiles that are associated with risk-taking and money management behaviours.