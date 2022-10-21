Ralph Lauren accused of plagiarizing indigenous Mexican designs

The wife of Mexico's president on Thursday accused luxury American clothes brand Ralph Lauren RL.N of plagiarising indigenous designs, which she described as an appropriation of the work of the country's pre-Hispanic cultures.

"Hey Ralph (Lauren), we already realised that you really like Mexican designs," writer and researcher Beatriz Gutierrez said in an Instagram post. "However, by copying these designs you are committing plagiarism, which is illegal and immoral."