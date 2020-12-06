A look at the evolution of backpacks

Initially used for military purposes, backpacks grew in popularity in the 20th century as their utility started to evolve. Limited to hiking and trekking they continued to serve only a functional purpose, until a few years ago. Now a fashion accessory, a daily companion, and also a form of self-expression for the youth, the backpack has come a long way.

Being a utility product and a fashion accessory, both functional needs and style trends have been the driving factors for the evolution of backpacks, says Kanwalpreet Walia, product and marketing head, accessories division, Titan Company.

With luxury brands entering into the category, this rough-and-ready-to-go accessory has evolved significantly with time.