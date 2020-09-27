Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID

Forty-five years after founding his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time TV show.

The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

The 86-year-old Armani, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his native Italy, presented his "Timeless Thoughts" Spring/Summer 2021 show for both men and women using soft, pastel tones, floral prints and intricate embroideries.