Paco Rabanne: from fashion spaceman to fragrance king

Nicknamed "Wacko Paco" in the 1960s for his often unwearable designs, Spain's Paco Rabanne became best-known in later years for his globally popular line of fragrances as well as his eccentric beliefs.

Dismissed as "the metal worker" by Coco Chanel, his influence nonetheless carried through many generations and he famously dressed global superstar Lady Gaga in outfits made entirely of paper for her 2011 appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

He also designed Jane Fonda's iconic costume for 1968 sci-fi film "Barbarella", and dresses for French icons Brigitte Bardot and Francoise Hardy.