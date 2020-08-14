Beijing fashion grannies return to street ‘catwalk’ as pandemic eases

Reuters
Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses walk across a street during a video shooting, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China 13 August 2020
Members of an internet celebrity model group "Glamma Beijing" (L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Nianwen, 74, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, wearing traditional Chinese dresses walk across a street during a video shooting, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China 13 August 2020Reuters

Four famous amateur model grandmothers took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing on Thursday to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modelling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year.

default-image

A 15-second video of them walking in Sanlitun, one of Beijing’s busiest shopping districts, wearing traditional qipao dresses and over-sized dangling fringe earrings, was viewed more than 50 million times in a day, according to local media.

Advertisement

Since then, Lin Wei, Wang Xinghuo, Sun Yang and Wang Nianwen, all aged over 60, have enjoyed dressing up and performing in videos on short-video platform Douyin for likes.

“Your life is grey if you are always afraid of ageing and death,” said Lin Wei, 64, explaining her philosophy on growing older and enthusiasm for donning stylish clothes and makeup.

default-image

“You are old, you have wrinkles, you don’t have too much energy, or your figure becomes baggy. But this is something you can’t go against, so you need to face it with positivity.”

Advertisement

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the group had to stay indoors, they reverted to creating videos about their lifestyle. They now have more than a million followers on Douyin.

On Thursday, the stylish grannies, as they call themselves in Mandarin, turned heads as they walked in figure-hugging qipaos down a street like a catwalk, in Beijing’s central business district of Guomao.

default-image

“Beauty is in all ages,” said Liu Jing, a passer-by. “You can be young and stylish, or feminine. And you can also be elegant just like these grannies.”

More News

Makeover: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September

A copy of the September issue of the British Vogue magazine 'Activism Now' is seen in the British Vogue headquarters in London, Britain, 5 August 2020.

Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood

Kenyan fashionista James Maina Mwangi poses for a photograph as he displays his attire comprising at least 160 suits with matching accessories including a mask to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection at his residence in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 July 2020.

Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk

Models present creations from Dior's Cruise 2021 collection during a live-streamed runway show without an audience due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Piazza del Duomo, in Lecce, Italy, 22 July 2020.

Designer-models and a palazzo photoshoot at Gucci's post-lockdown show

Designer-models and a palazzo photoshoot at Gucci's post-lockdown show