Five rules for choosing festival footwear

Abandoning those home slippers and finally going out during festivals is something everyone is gearing up for. But with the excitement for buying that new shiny pair of footwear, one shouldn’t forget the measures that should be kept in focus. Ishan Sachdeva, Director, Alberto Toressi and Ashish Jain, CEO, and Director, Von Wellx Germany share some pointers and inspirations for the festive season shopping.

Keep it casual: Sneaker is the safest option for any festival, but it comes with a few caveats: Some sneakers may not actually have the comfort needed to get through the entire day. Avoid slip-on styles with super-flat soles and consider an orthotic insert to add even more stability - a tactic that can also be applied to boots. Plain black or brown shoe is one of the excellent choices for all the festive season. A traditional kurta matched with tan-coloured loafer can do wonders for your look.

Break out the prints: Yes your festival shoes need to be sturdy and reliable, but that doesn’t mean they can’t reflect the fun and creativity of the festival itself. Keep an eye out for bright colours and prints when you go festival footwear shopping and make your feet stand out from the thousands of other festival-goers around you.