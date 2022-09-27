'Madness and humour' as Paris Fashion Week opens with Gaultier protege

Paris Fashion Week launched on Monday with a protege of Jean Paul Gaultier bringing light-hearted vibes to the catwalk, while the luxury world awaits the French debut of Victoria Beckham.

As is traditional, the first day focused on young designers, and the opening show of womenswear spring-summer 2023 was that of 28-year-old Victor Weinsanto, a former dancer who studied under Gaultier before launching his label in 2020.

Weinsanto told AFP his collection is a "declaration of love" to his generation, and inspired by young fellow designers.