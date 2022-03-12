Frequent external childcare can affect children's behaviour

A survey of around 1,300 Zurich school children, their parents and teachers suggested that the more time children spend in external day care, the more likely they are to exhibit problematic behaviour. However, this behaviour generally disappears at the end of primary school.

The study was published in the journal, 'PLoS one'. Around 67 per cent of the children in the survey received external childcare before entering kindergarten. 32 per cent of these children attended a day care centre, and 22 per cent a playgroup. Another 22 per cent received care from an external family member, 3 per cent from acquaintances or neighbours, and 12 per cent from day care mothers.

The researchers asked the children as well as their parents and teachers about externalizing or internalising behaviour problems, delinquency and substance use. The survey showed that the observed behaviours in primary school-aged children differed depending on the respondents and the type of external day care.