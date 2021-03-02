1 in 4 people projected to have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

Nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide ─ or 1 in 4 people ─ will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, warns the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first World Report on Hearing, released on Tuesday, reports UNB.

At least 700 million of these people will require access to ear and hearing care and other rehabilitation services unless action is taken, according to a press release.

"Our ability to hear is precious. Untreated hearing loss can have a devastating impact on people’s ability to communicate, to study and to earn a living. It can also impact on people’s mental health and their ability to sustain relationships," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“This new report outlines the scale of the problem, but also offers solutions in the form of evidence-based interventions that we encourage all countries to integrate into their health systems as part of their journey towards universal health coverage.”