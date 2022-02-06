10 minute-run benefits the mood

A team of researchers have found that 10 minutes of a running session can benefit pleasure levels and boosts brain function.

The study has been published in the 'Scientific Reports Journal'. As per Fox News, in a study, a team of scientists at the University of Tsukuba in Japan aimed to determine the acute effect of a single bout of running on mood, executive function and neural substrates in the prefrontal cortex.

Twenty-six participants completed both a 10-minute running session on a treadmill at "the most popular running condition" and a resting control session in randomised order.

The authors assessed executive function using Stroop interference time from the colour-word matching Stroop task and mood using the Two-Dimensional Mood Scale questionnaire before and after both sessions.