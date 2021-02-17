226,755 administered COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

A total of 2,26,755 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country on 17 February. Among the vaccine receivers, 1,45,203 were male and 81,552 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of today (Wednesday), the number of vaccine receivers is 15,86,368 as

the vaccination campaign was launched on 27 January. Of them, 10,68,719 are male and 5,17,649 female.