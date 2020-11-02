4 reasons to replace table sugar this festive season!

It’s safety has been verified by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and it falls under the GRAS category (Generally Recognised As Safe). Additionally, the availability of stevia in different products and foods allows children to consume sweet food and drinks without the added calories. This also helps maintain their metabolism and reduces obesity tendencies. The EFSA (European Food Safety Committee) brushed off concerns related to the leaf extract and potential allergic reactions. The committee concluded that it is unlikely for stevia to cause an allergic reaction when consumed in foods.

Stevia has multiple benefits as well:

Weight management - For those looking to manage a healthy and balanced lifestyle, stevia is the perfect option because it has zero calories. One of the reasons why stevia leaf extract has zero calories is because of the way our body digests it because it is completely natural.