40pc people know about handwashing with water and soap: BBS survey

The survey has a strong methodology that implies data collection by face-to-face interviews, spot checks for sanitation facilities and hygiene practices and handwashing demonstrations in relevant cases.

At school, 39 per cent boys and girls have access to improved, unlocked, accessible toilets that have soap and water available.

But sanitary pad disposal bins were available in 22 per cent schools having separate improved toilets for menstrual management purposes.

30 per cent girls reported abstinence from school during their menstruation in last 6 months and on an average, they missed school for 2.5 days.

On the other hand, 36 per cent girls reported to receive menstrual health education at school.

The report also captures quantifiable pictures of sanitation facilities and environmental hygiene in restaurants and health facilities as well as hygiene behaviours of food vendors and caregivers.

It says that 68 per cent cooks reported to wash hands during the business hours in restaurants.

Hasin Jahan, country director, WaterAid Bangladesh said the report highlights the challenges faced by Bangladesh and, thus, it means that we need to double our efforts to ensure hygiene becomes a priority especially in light of Covid-19.