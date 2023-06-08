Facility dogs in children's hospitals benefit both patients and staff

Full-time hospital facility dogs can provide valuable support during terminal illness and help gain patients' cooperation, according to a new study that surveyed the medical staff at a children's hospital about their experiences working with these animals.

The study, by Natsuko Murata-Kobayashi of Shine On! Kids, Japan, and colleagues, was published on 31 May, 2023, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE. Hospital facility dogs (HFDs) are professionally-trained dogs that differ from volunteer therapy dogs in their training and work capacity; they are typically cared for by medical professionals and go to work each day.

In Japan, the first HFD team started working in 2010 at Shizuoka Children's Hospital in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Shine On! Kids.