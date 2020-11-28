5 lifestyle changes to ease your mind and mood

You were possibly trained at a young age about ways to improve your physical health, however, mental health and self-care might have taken a backseat. If you have been diagnosed with a mental health ailment like anxiety or depression, the treatment typically comprises of emotional therapies and medication.

The lifestyle changes which tend to impact our state of mind are often less observed. Fortunately, with many now prioritising mood and cognitive health as much as their physical health, mental health and the discourse around it, in current times, is less stigmatised than it was in the past.

Today mindfulness is equally valued as much as physical health. Even those not suffering from a cognitive health condition may still look for effective ways to further take care of their mood, reduce stress, and accomplish day-to-day mental health.