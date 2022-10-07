Can omega-3 fatty acid consumption in midlife benefit your brain?

According to research author Claudia L Satizabal, PhD, of the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, "improving our diet is one strategy to boost our brain health."
"It may have a big influence on public health if people could increase their cognitive resilience and possibly prevent dementia with some easy dietary adjustments. Even better, our research hints that a small amount of omega-3 fatty acids may be sufficient to maintain brain health.”
This is in keeping with the most recent American Heart Association dietary recommendations, which state that eating fish at least twice a week can help with cardiovascular health, she added.
2,183 adults without dementia or strokes, with an average age of 46, participated in the cross-sectional study. Their omega-3 fatty acid concentrations were evaluated. They took assessments of their capacity for thought. Their brain volumes were measured via scans.
The average percentage of omega-3 fatty acids in the low group participants was 3.4 per cent, while it was 5.2 per cent for the high group participants. 8 per cent or more is deemed ideal. Levels of 4 per cent to 8 per cent are regarded as moderate. And, low levels are those that fall below 4 per cent.
The cross-sectional study included 2,183 persons without dementia or strokes, with an average age of 46. Their levels of omega-3 fatty acids were measured. They underwent evaluations of their thinking abilities. Scans were used to calculate the size of their brains.
The majority of the sample, according to Satizabal, was non-Hispanic white adults, which may limit the applicability of the findings to other groups even if the study included a small percentage of persons of all races and ethnicities.