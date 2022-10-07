Can omega-3 fatty acid consumption in midlife benefit your brain?

According to an exploratory study, those who consume more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids in midlife may have higher cognitive abilities and even better brain structure than those who consume less of these foods.

The research is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, on 5 October, 2022, online.

Fish including salmon, sardines, lake trout, and albacore tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids. They can also be found in supplements or foodstuffs that have been fatty acid-fortified.