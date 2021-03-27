Aerobic exercise may help address dialysis-related symptoms

Aerobic exercise may reduce several hemodialysis-related symptoms experienced by patients with kidney failure, a new study finds.

The study indicated that aerobic exercise lessened several hemodialysis-related symptoms, including restless leg syndrome, symptoms of depression, muscle cramping, and fatigue.

“We found that as little as 20 to 30 minutes of aerobic exercise two to three times per week seemed to improve several common symptoms in people undergoing hemodialysis and make them feel better,” said researcher Clara Bohm, from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

“There have been very few rigorous, well-designed studies published that look at the effect of exercise on symptoms in people undergoing hemodialysis, and larger studies that use standardized measurement tools are needed to help us determine the effect of exercise on common symptoms in these patients more clearly,” Bohm added.