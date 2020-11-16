An egg a day can trigger diabetes too, warn researchers

Scrambled, poached or boiled, eggs are a popular breakfast food the world over but new research warns that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes.

The study found that people who regularly consumed one or more eggs per day (equivalent to 50 grams) increased their risk of diabetes by 60 per cent and the effect was more pronounced in women than in men.

Conducted in partnership with the China Medical University, and Qatar University, the longitudinal study (1991 to 2009) led by University of South Australia is the first to assess egg consumption in a large sample of Chinese adults.