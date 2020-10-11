Asian COVID-19 patients at higher risk of in-hospital deaths: Study

Patients of Asian ethnicity have an increased risk of dying in hospital from COVID-19, while those of Black ethnicity have an increased risk of requiring hospital admission for the disease, warns a London study.

The findings, published in the journal EclinicalMedicine, suggest that different treatment strategies may be required for different ethnic groups.

“For Black patients, the issue may be how to prevent mild infection progressing to severe whereas for Asian patients it may be how to treat life-threatening complications,” said one of the study authors Ajay Shah, professor of Cardiology at King’s College London and consultant cardiologist at King’s College Hospital.