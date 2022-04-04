Avocados lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Eating two servings of avocados a week was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a recent study.

The study was published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association'. Avocados contain dietary fibre, unsaturated fats especially monounsaturated fat (healthy fats) and other favourable components that have been associated with good cardiovascular health. Clinical trials have previously found avocados have a positive impact on cardiovascular risk factors including high cholesterol.

Researchers have believed this is the first, large, prospective study to support the positive association between higher avocado consumption and lower cardiovascular events, such as coronary heart disease and stroke.