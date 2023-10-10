Stroke could cause about 10 million deaths annually by 2050

Stroke, a highly preventable and treatable condition, could lead to nearly 10 million deaths annually by 2050, primarily affecting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

This projection comes from the collaborative effort of the World Stroke Organisation and the Lancet Neurology Commission under which four studies have been published.

Four research papers emphasising pragmatic recommendations to reduce stroke burden globally have been published under this Commission. This report was published in the esteemed Lancet Neurology journal.

The report underscores that stroke deaths are expected to surge from 6.6 million in 2020 to a daunting 9.7 million by 2050. By 2050, it is estimated that the contribution of stroke deaths in LMICs will see an increase from 86 per cent to 91 per cent.