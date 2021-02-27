Blood tests offer early indicator of severe COVID-19: Study

Researchers have reported that a series of biomarkers, or biological signals, associated with white blood cell activation and obesity can predict severe outcomes in COVID-19 patients.

The findings, published in the journal Blood Advances, indicated that five proteins (resistin, lipocalin-2, HGF, IL-8, and G-CSF) that are associated with neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, were elevated in the COVID-19 patients who later became critically ill.

Many of these proteins had previously been associated with obesity but not with Covid-19 or other viral illnesses, the researchers said.

"Patients with high levels of these markers were much more like to require care in the intensive care unit, require ventilation, or die due to their COVID-19," said lead author Hyung Chun from the Yale University.