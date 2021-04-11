by eating late night snacks

Time to quit eating at night? According to the findings of a new study, unhealthy eating behaviours at night can make people less helpful and more withdrawn the next day at work.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of Applied Psychology. "For the first time, we have shown that healthy eating immediately affects our workplace behaviours and performance," said Seonghee "Sophia" Cho, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of psychology at North Carolina State University.

Cho added, "It is relatively well established that other health-related behaviours, such as sleep and exercise, affect our work. But nobody had looked at the short-term effects of unhealthy eating."

Fundamentally, the researchers had two questions: Does unhealthy eating behaviour affect you at work the next day? And, if so, why?