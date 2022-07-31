Physical and mental activities help reduce risk of dementia

The risk of dementia may be reduced by engaging in physical and mental tasks like household chores, exercise, and socialising.

In addition to examining the impacts of these activities, the study also examined the effects of mental activities and the usage of electronic devices in individuals with and without an increased genetic risk for dementia.

The findings of the study were published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

"Many studies have identified potential risk factors for dementia, but we wanted to know more about a wide variety of lifestyle habits and their potential role in the prevention of dementia," said study author Huan Song, MD, PhD, of Sichuan University in Chengdu, China.