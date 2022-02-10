Changing diet could add up to a decade of life expectancy

Our elders unsurprisingly lived up to eighty years and more, even without much medication or hospitalisation, while the youth nowadays grapple with heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, blood pressure and whatnot.

But, according to a new study, a young adult could add more than a decade to their life expectancy by changing their diet from a typical diet to an optimised diet that includes more legumes, whole grains and nuts, and less red and processed meat.

The study was published in 'PLOS Medicine' by Lars Fadnes of the University of Bergen, Norway, and colleagues. For older people, the anticipated gains to life expectancy from such dietary changes would be smaller but still substantial.