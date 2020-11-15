Childcare as winter approaches

Winter is knocking at the door. This year, there is the added risk of coronavirus transmission. That is why children need special care during this season.

With decreased humidity, the presence of dust in the air increases in the beginning of winter. In fear of their children catching colds, parents avoid bathing their kids regularly. But this increases risks. If you do not bathe your children regularly in this season, they can develop dust allergies resulting in colds.

Cleanliness is also very important to prevent coronavirus. It is suggested that a bath been taken after returning home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. One should not touch their kids without a bath when one comes home from outside.