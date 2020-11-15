Childcare as winter approaches

Winter is knocking at the door. This year, there is the added risk of coronavirus transmission. That is why children need special care during this season.
With decreased humidity, the presence of dust in the air increases in the beginning of winter. In fear of their children catching colds, parents avoid bathing their kids regularly. But this increases risks. If you do not bathe your children regularly in this season, they can develop dust allergies resulting in colds.
Cleanliness is also very important to prevent coronavirus. It is suggested that a bath been taken after returning home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. One should not touch their kids without a bath when one comes home from outside.
If your kid is prone to asthma, it is better to see a physician right now and follow the physician's advice strictly. Avoid medicine that is not prescribed by specialists
Kids should not leave home unless in case of emergency like for a vaccine or to visit a pediatrician. But they can play in the yard or balcony. The morning sun is full of Vitamin-D that helps kids develop a strong immunity system and reduces the risk of pneumonia.
You can cover your child with a blanket at night but be careful that your child doesn't sweat. You can check their temperature if you feel like it. Remember, kids do not have the capability to control the temperature or act accordingly. Your kid may not feel cold even if you are, so you need to be careful about it. But it is better to avoid electric fans at night if you have a new born baby with you.
For skincare you can use lotion or olive oil and you should start applying Vaseline on their lips. Give your child foods full of Vitamin-C such as lemons, oranges, etc. Breast feeding is highly recommended for the kids aged below two.
Children frequently suffer from breathing problems during winter and nebulisation becomes necessary. In that case check your nebuliser and fix any problems it may have.
We must remember, we need to be more careful this year because of coronavirus. We cannot make any compromise at any cost.
Abu Sayeed is a child specialist