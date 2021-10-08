Clean air matters for healthy brain: Study

Research on air pollution and cognitive decline has indicated that cleaner air may reduce the risk for Alzheimer's and other dementias.

The findings of the study were published in 'The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association'. Two USC researchers whose work linked air pollution to a greater risk of Alzheimer's disease and faster cognitive decline are seeing signs that cleaner air can make a difference in brain health.

Cars and factories produce a fine particulate known as PM2.5 that USC-led studies have linked to memory loss and Alzheimer's disease. Smaller than the width of human hair, these tiny particles pose a big problem. Once inhaled, they pass directly from the nose up and into the brain, beyond the blood-brain barrier that normally protects the brain from dust or other invaders.

The USC researchers described how their labs each independently reported indications of recent decreases in neurotoxicity (damage to the brain or nervous system caused by exposure to toxic substances) of PM2.5 air pollution in humans and mice.