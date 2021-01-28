COVID-19 takes toll on physicians' happiness: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the mental and emotional well-being of doctors, with female physicians and those in critical care and infectious disease reporting among the highest rates of burnout during the pandemic, according to findings from a new report.

The 'Death by 1,000 Cuts: Medscape National Physician Burnout and Suicide Report 2021' shows that although burnout rates were stable from the previous year's report, at 42 per cent overall, the level in women increased from 48 per cent to 51 per cent during the pandemic, while burnout in male physicians overall remained unchanged from 2019.

"Many women physicians are in families with children at home. It's already known that women assume more responsibilities in the home than do men. The pressures have increased during Covid-19: having to be their child's teacher during homeschooling; no childcare; and the grandparents can't babysit. Those all bring enormous pressure and burdens. In addition, all doctors and nurses are worried about bringing the virus home to their families," says US-based psychiatrist Carol Bernstein in the report.