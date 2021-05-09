Covid pandemic: 1 in 9 adults struggled with mental health

One in every nine adults consistently had very poor or deteriorating mental health during the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research.

Those living in the most deprived neighbourhoods along with ethnic minority groups were severely affected, said the team based at The University of Manchester, King’s College London, Cambridge, Swansea and City University.

The researchers also found that infection with Covid-19, local lockdown, and financial difficulties all predicted a subsequent deterioration in mental health.

However, two thirds of adults were in groups whose mental health was largely unaffected by the pandemic, finds the study published in The Lancet Psychiatry.