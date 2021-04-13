Covid pandemic linked to six unhealthy eating behaviours

A new research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviours.

The study found six key themes of eating behaviour changes -- mindless eating and snacking; increased food consumption; generalised decrease in appetite or dietary intake; eating to cope; pandemic-related reductions in dietary intake and a re-emergence or marked increase in eating disorder symptoms.

The researchers said that the most concerning finding is the re-emergence of eating disorders, which kill roughly 10,200 people every year -- about one person every 52 minutes.