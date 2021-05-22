Culture influences mask wearing: Study

They found that the US state's collectivism rating is a strong and consistent predictor of mask usage no matter what. For example, Hawaii has the highest collectivist rating in the US, and the second-highest level of mask usage (slightly behind Rhode Island). On the other end of the spectrum, a handful of states from the Great Plains and Mountain West have both low collectivism scores and low levels of mask wearing, including Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, and Kansas.

"The patterns across the two US datasets are so strikingly similar, which made us feel confident of the link between collectivism and mask use," Lu says.

The researchers also used two global datasets to apply the same method to a set of countries. The first dataset was based on the same 2020 survey conducted by YouGov and the Institute for Global Health Innovation, this time generating data on mask usage from 367,109 people from 29 countries and territories.

The second global dataset is one the MIT researchers developed in collaboration with Facebook, creating a weighted survey on mask use that generated responses from 277,219 participants in 67 countries and territories.

In countries around the world, as in the US, the results were the same: Collectivism scores again predict which countries tended to have high levels of mask wearing.

The research also uncovered other factors that influenced mask-wearing. For instance, in the US, party affiliation was also a strong predictor of mask-wearing, with Democrats more likely to wear masks than Republicans.

Lu suggests there are multiple kinds of future research that could stem from the current study. For one thing, the role of collectivism could be studied in other crises, such as wildfires or hurricanes.

Beyond that, the authors suggest, it would be important to study whether or not the pandemic itself has affected the sense of collectivism or individualism that has previously been measured in countries and the US states. Both of those things could be useful knowledge for public officials and policymakers, whether to curb the current pandemic or save lives in the future.

"Understanding cultural differences not only provides insight into the pandemic but helps the world prepare for future crises," Lu says.