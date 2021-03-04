Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study

While a balanced diet is advisable to provide the body all the essential nutrients, customized diets and lifestyle changes could be key to optimising mental health, according to new research including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

"There is increasing evidence that diet plays a major role in improving mental health, but everyone is talking about a healthy diet," said Begdache, an assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University and co-author of a new paper in Nutrients. "We need to consider a spectrum of dietary and lifestyle changes based on different age groups and gender," she said. "There is not one healthy diet that will work for everyone. There is not one fix."

Begdache, who is also a registered dietitian, believes that mental health therapies need to consider the differences in the degree of brain maturity between young (18-29 years old) and mature (30 years or older) adults, as well as the brain morphology among men and women.