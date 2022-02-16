Daily exercise may provide relief for itchy eyes

According to a few researchers from the University of Waterloo, exercise is extremely beneficial for our eyes.

They discovered that a significant increase in tear secretion and tear film stability after participating in aerobic exercise can be another remedy for relieving dry, itchy eyes. Their study, 'Differential effect of maximal incremental treadmill exercise on tear secretion and tear film stability in athletes and non-athletes' was published in the journal, 'Experimental Eye Research'.

The study was co-authored by Otchere, the University of Cape Coast's Samuel Abokyi, Sekyere Nyamaah, and Michael Ntodie, and Ghana's Our Lady of Grace Hospital's Yaw Osei Akoto.