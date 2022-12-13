Secrets behind a good night's sleep

A good night's sleep can be beneficial to both the mind and the body. But what determines how much sleep we require, and what causes us to sleep more deeply?

Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have discovered a signalling pathway within brain cells that controls the length and depth of sleep in a new study.

"We examined genetic mutations in mice and how these affect their patterns of sleep," says senior author of the study, professor Hiromasa Funato.

"We identified a mutation that led to the mice sleeping much longer and more deeply than usual."