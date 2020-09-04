Depression rates tripled during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

New research adds to the growing body of evidence that COVID-19 pandemic has likely tripled depression symptoms among adults.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that s 27.8 per cent of US adults had depression symptoms as of mid-April, compared to 8.5 per cent before the pandemic.

The findings also revealed that income and savings are the most dramatic predictors of depression symptoms in the time of COVID-19.

“We were surprised to see these results at first, but other studies since conducted suggest similar-scale mental health consequences,” said study senior author Sandro Galea from the Boston University in the US.