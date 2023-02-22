One in three parents gives unnecessary medicine to children for fever

Evidence shows that fevers are part of the immune response to prevent viruses and bacteria from replicating and also produce more white blood cells and antibodies.

Fever-reducing medications also mask symptoms.

"Medications used to lower temperatures also treat pain, but the pain is often a sign that helps to locate the source of an infection," Woolford said. "By masking pain, fever-reducing medication may delay a diagnosis being made and delay receiving treatment if needed."

She adds that parents may also be tempted to take kids in public when they noticeably seem better after medicine when in fact they're still highly contagious and may infect others.

If you do use medicine, be careful about not overmedicating.

When parents choose to give fever-reducing medication, it's helpful to keep a log of temperature readings and when the medicine was given. This will provide an accurate record in the event that the child's fever continues for an extended period of time.

But some parents may not be properly measuring or responding to elevated temperatures in children, a new national poll suggests.

While most parents recognize that a low-grade fever helps a child's body fight off infection, one in three would give fever-reducing medication for spiked temperatures below 100.4 - which isn't recommended - according to the CS Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan Health.

Half of the parents would also use the medicine if the fever was between 100.4 and 101.9 degrees, and a quarter of parents would likely give another dose to prevent the fever from returning.

"Often parents worry about their child having a fever and want to do all they can to reduce their temperature. However, they may not be aware that in general the main reason to treat a fever is just to keep their child comfortable," said Mott Poll co-director and Mott paediatrician Susan Woolford, MD.