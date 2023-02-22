One in three parents gives unnecessary medicine to children for fever

"Some parents may immediately rush to give their kids medicine but it's often better to let the fever runs its course. Lowering a child's temperature doesn't typically help cure their illness any faster. In fact, a low-grade fever helps fight off the infection. There's also the risk of giving too much medication when it's not needed, which can have side effects."
The report is based on 1,376 responses from parents of children ages 12 and under polled between August and September 2022.
Two in three parents polled say they're very confident they know whether their child needs medication to reduce a fever. But just over half are sure they understand how temperature readings can change according to the method used.
The method used to take a child's temperature matters and can affect the accuracy of the measurement, Woolford notes. Parents polled most commonly take their child's temperature by forehead scan or mouth while less than a sixth use ear, underarm or rectal methods.
Remote thermometers at the forehead or inside the ear canal can be accurate if used correctly. But forehead readings may be inaccurate, Woolford says, if the scanner is held too far away or if the child's forehead is sweaty. With ear thermometers, which aren't recommended for newborns, earwax can also interfere with the reading.
For infants and young children, rectal temperatures are the most accurate. Once children are able to hold a thermometer in their closed mouth, oral temperatures also are accurate while armpit
temperatures are the least accurate method.
"Contact thermometers use electronic heat sensors to record body temperature but temperatures may fluctuate depending on how it's measured," Woolford said.
"Regardless of the device used, it's important that parents review the directions to ensure the method is appropriate for the child's age and that the device is placed correctly when measuring temperature."
Three in four parents say they take their child's temperature as soon as they notice a possible problem, while a little less than a fourth waits to see if the problem continues or worsens before taking the temperature.
Two-thirds of parents also prefer to try methods like a cool washcloth before using fever-reducing medication. Most parents also say they always or usually record the time of each dose and re-take their child's temperature before giving another dose.
"A quarter of parents would give their child more medicine to prevent a fever from returning even though it doesn't help them get better," Woolford said. "If a child is otherwise doing well, parents may consider monitoring them and using alternative interventions to help keep them comfortable."
However, if a newborn or infant less than three months old has a fever, they should immediately see a health professional, Woolford adds.
She shares more tips on how to handle fevers in kids:
Fevers can help fight infections
A fever can be beneficial, and there are several reasons to let a low-grade fever run its course in older children - mainly because it's working as a weapon to kill the virus or bacteria causing sickness, Woolford says.