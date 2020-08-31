Estrogen may reduce COVID-19 severity in women: Study

For the study, published in the journal Current Hypertension Reports, the research team conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

"We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes," said lead author Leanne Groban from the Wake Forest Baptist Health Centre in the US.

The researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections.